Delhi-Gurugram border clogged as Capital's BS-VI curbs take effect

Massive traffic snarls were seen on National Highway-48 on Sunday morning as the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect. The curbs only apply to vehicles not registered in Delhi.

Gurugram traffic police have restricted the entry of certain vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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The ban led to traffic congestion on the main carriageway as well as the service lane going towards Delhi.

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According to officials, more than 50 Haryana Police personnel were deployed at the Gurugram-Delhi border to check vehicles before they entered the national capital.

With congestion stretching for nearly a kilometre on the Gurugram side of the border, traffic officials anticipate snarls to persist through the day in view of the restrictions.

Ban on non-Delhi below BS-VI vehicles

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi diesel and petrol vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard from November 1 to January 31 next year. The restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, in Gurugram.

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Checks were intensified on Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border as the Capital's BS-VI restrictions took effect on Sunday.

{{^usCountry}} The blanket ban covers light, medium and heavy goods vehicles. CNG and electric vehicles, as well as those complying with BS-VI emission standards, have been exempted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blanket ban covers light, medium and heavy goods vehicles. CNG and electric vehicles, as well as those complying with BS-VI emission standards, have been exempted. {{/usCountry}}

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The move is aimed at curbing winter air pollution and improving air quality in the city.