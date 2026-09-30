Delhi HC issues notice in plea seeking SOPs for app-based ride aggregators

The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice in a petition seeking implementation of mandatory safety protocols and standard operating procedures for app-based transport aggregators.

The matter will next be heard on December 16. (REUTERS)

“We want to make the private operators of the taxi apps accountable,” a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia said while asking Uber, Ola, Rapido and the Delhi government to file their response.

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The petition was filed by a certain Aditya Sehgal. He also sought implementation of safety measures: the driver and vehicle’s details should correspond with those displayed on the app, riders should be allowed to cancel a ride without incurring a penalty in cases of unauthorised substitution, and incidents be recorded as safety related events.

The petition also sought consideration of a 24×7 Command and Control Centre for responding to SOS alerts, effective route-deviation monitoring and alerts, periodic and verifiable driver training, appropriate surveillance and monitoring at vulnerable locations, and a mechanism for a pool of verified female drivers with an option for women travelling alone to request such drivers, subject to availability and feasibility.

In his petition, he said that he had addressed representations to Uber, Rapido, and the Delhi Police raising concerns regarding the existing safety mechanisms and seeking information on appropriate action, but he did not receive any response.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter will next be heard on December 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter will next be heard on December 16. {{/usCountry}}