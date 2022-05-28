Delhi: In unlinked cases, 4 killed in a day; cops say 2 murders solved

New Delhi: Four people were killed and one person was injured in four unconnected firing and knifing incidents reported from four different areas in south, north and northeast Delhi within a span of 15 hours on Friday. Police said the accused in two of the cases have been arrested and raids are on to nab the others.

In the first case reported around 11.30pm on Friday, a 30-year-old airline company staffer and his 27-year-old brother were shot by three assailants for intervening in an altercation the latter group was having with a person in south Delhi’s Madangir. According to the victims’ family, the airline staffer, Gulshan Nagar, was shot twice and succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, and his brother Rohit is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

While the main accused, identified as Sumit Gupta alias Keshav (24), was subsequently arrested and booked for murder and attempt to murder, his two accomplices, identified as Gopal and Sahil, are currently absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the Ambedkar Nagar police received a call regarding a firing incident at 11.38pm, following which a police team reached the spot and found the two injured persons. “They were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre but one of them died during treatment,” she said, adding that two empty bullet shells were found at the spot.

The victims’ brother Mohit Nagar, however, said the accused fired three bullets. “Two bullets hit Gulshan and one hit Rohit,” said Mohit.

DCP Jaiker said that the local enquiry revealed that a quarrel took place between Gopal and another person “over the issue of drinking”. “Rohit tried to intervene and on hearing the commotion, his brother Gulshan also arrived. A scuffle broke out and during that, Sumit fired bullets that hit the two brothers... Sumit has two previous cases under the Arms Act. We are looking for Gopal and Sahil,” said the DCP.

Around an hour before Madangir incident, a 19-year-old factory worker was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Shri Ram Colony, near Khajoori Khas, police said, adding that they have already zeroed in on a suspect and are carrying out raids to nab him. Police have not established the motive behind the crime.

DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that a beat officer of Khajoori Khas police station was informed about a body lying at gali number 21 Shri Ram Colony at about 10.40 pm. A police team reached the spot and found a bullet wound on the man’s chest. The victim, identified as Sohail, was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital and case of murder was registered.

In the third incident, a 24-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi around 6.30pm on Friday. Police said they have registered a case of murder and are carrying out raids to nab the suspects and ascertain the motive behind the crime.

In the last incident, a body was found with two stab wounds on a road near Burari Chowk in north Delhi around 8.30am on Friday. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, and police said that he came to Delhi to distribute invitation cards for the wedding of his relative’s son.

“He was carrying around ₹59,000 cash. His friend killed him with another aide for the money. They have been arrested,” said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.