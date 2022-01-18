Delhi: JNU students protest after PhD student molested on campus

Dozens of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Tuesday evening staged a protest outside the central varsity’s North Gate, demanding swift action against a biker who allegedly sexually harassed a PhD scholar on the campus on Monday night.

According to students, the woman student was taking a late night stroll on the campus when a motorcyclist sexually harassed her. Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the suspect.

According to police, they were alerted about the incident after the woman made a call to the police control room. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, south-west) Gaurav Sharma and the station house officer of Vasant Kunj police station immediately reached the campus to investigate the matter.

Sharma said they received the woman’s call around 11.45pm. “We rushed to the spot and found that the woman was taking a stroll on the campus and was on the East Gate Road when a biker came from within the campus and tried to molest her. When she raised the alarm, the suspect managed to escape and disappeared within the campus itself,” he said.

Sharma said an FIR under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the woman’s complaint and efforts are on to nab the suspect.

On Tuesday evening, the JNU students’ union said the incident was “an attempt to rape” and that it took place near the V-C house. “Cases of stalking and harassment have increased on the campus due to which women now feel uncomfortable and unsafe stepping out at night. The private agency hired to look after security on the campus has failed to ensure the safety of students on campus,”the student body said.

Renewing its demand for the re-establishment of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), the JNUSU said, “The latest incident brings to light the failure of the JNU administration that dismantled the GSCASH and replaced it with an inefficient body called the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee). The incident also calls forth the need to reinstate the democratically elected GSCASH to fight against sexual harassment and to sensitise people on campus regarding gender and gender-based crimes.”

Both left and right-leaning student groups such as AISA, SFI, BAPSA, and ABVP condemned the incident and sought swift action from the police.

“It is extremely concerning that such a grievous incident occurred on campus and the JNU administration has shown a callous attitude and is yet to issue any statement in support of the survivor. This shows the utter disregard and lackadaisical approach with which the JNU administration and Delhi police handle gender-related crimes,” AISA said in a written statement.

Until Tuesday evening, the JNU administration was yet to issue any statement in the matter.