Delhi: Labourer killed, two others injured in Dwarka wall collapse

New Delhi: A 40-year-old labourer died and two others, including a minor, sustained injuries when a wall collapsed near an under-construction building in Dwarka Sector 23 on Saturday. Police said they have registered a case against the owner of the under-construction building and the contractor.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary identified the deceased as Jagdish, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh, and said he was working as a mason in the under-construction building and lived with his wife on the site. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that two persons, identified as Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), sustained minor injuries.

Police said they received a call around 2.30pm about the wall collapse, following which the police and DFS reached the spot and three fire tenders were pressed into service. “The injured person Jagdish was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead,” Chaudhary said.

According to police, further probe revealed that Jagdish and a few other labourers were working in the under construction building when the wall of the adjacent partially constructed building collapsed.

Asshu Raikwar (28), another labourer working on the site, said that Jagdish was taking rest along with him and his two minor children after lunch at the site when the incident took place. “The four of us were resting and my daughter said that she wanted water. So we got up, and my son too followed me. As soon as we stepped out, the wall of the adjacent building fell and Jagdish got trapped under the debris. It’s unfortunate that Jagdish died but my daughter saved me,” he said. The labourers had been working at the site for a month, they said.

DCP Chaudhary said that the under-construction building belongs to Virender Singh, a resident of Dwarka Sector 17, and the contractor was identified as Mishri Lal Panndit. “Case under strict actions is being registered and the accused will be arrested,” he said.

Jagdish is survived by his wife and two minor children.