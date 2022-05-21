Delhi: Labourer killed, two others injured in Dwarka wall collapse
New Delhi: A 40-year-old labourer died and two others, including a minor, sustained injuries when a wall collapsed near an under-construction building in Dwarka Sector 23 on Saturday. Police said they have registered a case against the owner of the under-construction building and the contractor.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary identified the deceased as Jagdish, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh, and said he was working as a mason in the under-construction building and lived with his wife on the site. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that two persons, identified as Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), sustained minor injuries.
Police said they received a call around 2.30pm about the wall collapse, following which the police and DFS reached the spot and three fire tenders were pressed into service. “The injured person Jagdish was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead,” Chaudhary said.
According to police, further probe revealed that Jagdish and a few other labourers were working in the under construction building when the wall of the adjacent partially constructed building collapsed.
Asshu Raikwar (28), another labourer working on the site, said that Jagdish was taking rest along with him and his two minor children after lunch at the site when the incident took place. “The four of us were resting and my daughter said that she wanted water. So we got up, and my son too followed me. As soon as we stepped out, the wall of the adjacent building fell and Jagdish got trapped under the debris. It’s unfortunate that Jagdish died but my daughter saved me,” he said. The labourers had been working at the site for a month, they said.
DCP Chaudhary said that the under-construction building belongs to Virender Singh, a resident of Dwarka Sector 17, and the contractor was identified as Mishri Lal Panndit. “Case under strict actions is being registered and the accused will be arrested,” he said.
Jagdish is survived by his wife and two minor children.
-
Schools in Maha to be graded based on infra, academics
All private and government schools from across Maharashtra will now be graded for their infrastructure and academics on similar lines to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. These schools will receive a grade as per the parameters laid down in the National Education Policy. Ayush Prasad, chairman of the study group on school standard authority and chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Pune added that an integrated dashboard would be created to report the data as per different accreditation models.
-
UP assembly set to go paperless, holds learning session for members
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly's members appeared keen to learn the basics of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as the legislative body launched a training programme for them in its bid to go paperless. Speaker Satish Mahana informed a NeVA service centre had also been set up within the Vidhan Bhawan premises to train 60 members at one time.
-
Conservation groups, experts urge Centre to realign Katni-Singrauli railway corridor
Leading conservation groups and experts on Friday appealed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of Railways to protect the Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh by realigning the existing Katni-Singrauli railway corridor, which has led to at least 39 deaths of wild animals since 2010, including that of a mother tigress last month.
-
Telangana CM applauds Delhi education model
New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday complimented the Delhi government's work in the field of education and said that he will send school teachers to the Capital for training so as to replicate the education model in his state. Rao is currently in Delhi for a week to attend political meetings and social programmes.
-
DU professor, arrested over ‘Shivling’ post, granted bail
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments over a controversial social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, was granted bail on Saturday by a local court, which remarked that there was bound to be many different views in a country of 1.3 billion people.
