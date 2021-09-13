Delhi: Many rickshaw pullers claim not allowed to ply on revamped Chandni Chowk stretch

A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the revamped section of the Chandni Chowk market, rickshaw pullers operating in the area said that they were being prevented from plying on the stretch as they claim that only licensed rickshaw pullers with redesigned vehicles are being allowed to operate on the 1.4-kilometre stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid.

Over a 100 refurbished cycle rickshaws, issued licences by the MCD, have been pressed into service on the revamped Chandni Chowk stretch that was inaugurated on Sunday.

Several rickshaw pullers, however, said that this is only a fraction of the total such vehicles operating in the area. With the key stretch being off-bounds for regular cycle rickshaws, many now fear loss of livelihood.

Among them is Intizar Ali (27) who was stopped by guards on Monday afternoon. “Today (Monday) morning, we were ferrying passengers as before but were asked to leave the area around the afternoon by guards... They did not permit us to ply our rickshaws due to which we could not earn a single penny,” said Ali.

He said that he wanted to get a revamped cycle rickshaw and the licence but did not know how to go about it.

“The contractor from whom I rent the rickshaw only has old-style rickshaws... We are poor people. Yesterday, we did not earn anything and had to skip a meal. How will people like me survive in the city? We don’t even have a roof over our heads and sleep on the rickshaw itself,” said Ali.

Bhim Singh (42), another rickshaw puller, said, “People here say that we need to get the license from MCD, but we don’t know the process for that. They say that we will have to shell out ₹2,000 for the new cycle rickshaw and license which we can’t afford.”

Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) officers said that as per a Delhi high court order dated 10 February 2017, only those cycle rickshaws and rickshaw pullers, who are registered /licensed with effect from April 1, 2017, will be permitted to ply in the Chandni Chowk area.

A few rickshaw pullers who managed to get the licence said it is an online process through the North MCD website.

Rakesh Kumar (40) said that he had applied for the license online but was yet to receive it. “After asking around, I somehow managed to apply online with the help of some friends. I will receive the licence in a few days. However, I still don’t know if I will be able to get the redesigned rickshaw. My vendor has asked me to manage with the old rickshaw only,” said Kumar.

Among the lucky ones issued licences by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for operation on the revamped Chandni Chowk stretch is Rajesh Verma (30), a native of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh who has been working as a rickshaw puller in Chandni Chowk for the last 12 years. Along with a refurbished rickshaw, he has been given a set of uniforms and an ID card that need to be donned as he goes around ferrying passengers in the heritage market.

“We are happy with the new look of the rickshaws and hope that the number of visitors in Chandni Chowk will increase further in the coming days. All of us are charging a fixed sum of ₹20 per passenger for the distance between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid,” said Verma.

He, however, added that there were concerns regarding the rent that rickshaw pullers would need to pay for operating on the stretch.

“Until now, we were paying ₹60 per day as rent for plying here. We are now hearing that the rent will be increased to ₹120-150. We are still awaiting clarity on the rent, but it will be difficult for us to pay such a high rent every day,” he said.

Senior officials from North MCD said that they were in the process of making a decision on the modalities of operation of rickshaw pullers.