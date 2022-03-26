Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi-Meerut Expressway toll fees to increase from April
delhi news

Delhi-Meerut Expressway toll fees to increase from April

The authority was supposed to start collecting toll from commuters on the 59.77km Delhi-Meerut Expressway from December 25 last year, but the plan was put on hold. According to the NHAI, the annual toll collection potential on the expressway is estimated to be about 111.39 crore
The DME, which was fully opened for the public in April last year, was formally inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (SAKIB ALI/ HT)
The DME, which was fully opened for the public in April last year, was formally inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (SAKIB ALI/ HT)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
BySweta Goswami

Toll charges on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will increase by at least 10% from April 1, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Friday.

As per the notice issued by the NHAI, the toll tax for light motor vehicles such as cars and jeeps starting on the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan till the end of it at the Kashi toll plaza will cost 155 instead of 140. The new rate from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod plaza will be 100 and 130 to go to Bhojpur.

From Indirapuram, the toll for light motor vehicles will be 105 til Kashi, 80 to Bhojpur and 55 to Rasoolpur Sikrod.

The authority was supposed to start collecting toll from commuters on the 59.77km Delhi-Meerut Expressway from December 25 last year, but the plan was put on hold. According to NHAI, the annual toll collection potential on the expressway is estimated to be about 111.39 crore, with cars/jeeps/light motor vehicles accounting for about 82% of the traffic and bus/trucks accounting for 14%.

The 14-lane DME comprises four phases — phase 1 links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and UP Gate in Ghaziabad, phase 2 connects UP Gate and Dasna in Ghaziabad, phase 3 connects Dasna to Hapur, while phase 4 is a six-lane 32-km access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Meerut.

According to official estimates, phase 1 caters to the movement of about 120,000 passenger car units (PCUs) per day, while phase 2 in Ghaziabad caters to the movement of about 60,000 PCUs per day. The PCU for phase 4 is estimated at about 40,000.

The DME, which was fully opened for the public in April last year, was formally inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari on December 23, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sweta Goswami

    Sweta Goswami writes on urban development, transport, energy and social welfare in Delhi. She prefers to be called a storyteller and has given voice to several human interest stories. She is currently cutting her teeth on multimedia storytelling.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out