Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Missing child found dead in bag in neighbour’s balcony in Uttam Nagar
delhi news

Delhi: Missing child found dead in bag in neighbour’s balcony in Uttam Nagar

The body was sent to the nearest hospital for an autopsy but prima facie, police said, it appeared the child was strangled
Police said they are waiting for the autopsy report for more information. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

A nine-year-old child was found murdered in Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi. His body was found in a rucksack in the balcony of a house near his own.

Police said that the child had been missing since October 11, and they had registered a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said they received information about the body being found in the neighbourhood around 1.15pm on Wednesday. Police reached the house and called crime and forensic teams to the spot. They then sent the body to the nearest hospital for an autopsy. Prima facie, it appeared the child was strangled, police said.

Whether the child was assaulted will be revealed via the autopsy report, police said.

DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary said that they found the boy’s body and sent it for an autopsy. He, however, refused to divulge any more details.

Police, on Wednesday, registered a case under IPC sections of murder. They are now investigating the case by questioning the family members of the child and their neighbours.

They are also scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

