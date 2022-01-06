Delhi-NCR begins prepping for third wave: All hands on deck!

It’s no longer far fetched to assume that we are on the brink of the third wave. Looking at the rapid speed with which Covid cases are increasing in Delhi-NCR, it would be difficult to think otherwise. But that doesn’t mean that the residents are throwing themselves into a state of frenzy of hoarding up! Having been through the many lockdowns in the past, many say they are now aware of how to cope up with what’s needed and what’s not, when indoors. So does this mean, their priorities are on point now? Here’s what they are planning to do in order to flatten the curve of Covid spike.

Convincing house helps to stay over

A big part of prepping for the third wave has been about being cautious as to who comes home, says Pooja Saran, a make up artist from Greater Kailash. “I have a part time nanny and since the cases have increased in the city, I have requested her to stay with us if the number continue to grow at the same speed. I need to make sure that the kids are take care of, so that I can continue my work, but at the same time I can’t risk anyone coming in from outside at this point of time. Also, it’s also not safe for her to travel everyday. Keeping my fingers crossed that she agrees,” she says.

N95 masks only

Neha Godara, a Gurugram-based chartered accountant, says she is back to masking up properly whenever stepping out. “The Covid cases had reduced so much that I, like many others, had started wearing cloth masks and was using those ones only even when outdoors. Now, however, I’ve purchased a fresh lot of N 95 masks, which are the best to keep the virus at bay as per the medical experts. In this situation when it’s at times important to go out, to get maximum safety, I feel all of us should mask up properly, and wear double masks if possible,” she says.

Nutritious diet to fight the virus

After several rounds of ordering in momos, pizza, biryani and what not, Delhiites are finally shifting their focus to some healthy eating. “It all starts with what we eat,” says Meeta, a Dwarka-based nutrionist, who is making sure that her family follows an immunity boosting diet. “We have stopped consuming outside food, processed foods and even reduced sugar intake in all forms. We have also increased the consumption of green vegetables. My entire family now drinks juice of natural giloy, every morning on an empty stomach. Also, we are eating the meals on time, adding a variety of foods, and focusing on good quality protein and fats. Besides, we have an early dinner by 7.30pm and are following an eight hour night sleep schedule to stay fit. I’m advising a similar diet and routine to all my clients as well,” she adds.

Not hoarding, but stocking up

Saloni Kachru, an HR professional from Gurugram, says she and her partner have cut down on the number of rounds to the supermarket. “We are making sure to buy all the essentials we need in one go, so that we don’t require to step out again and again or even order online every day. Some might feel that it’s early to do this, but I feel the earlier we are in keeping ourselves enclosed, the better will be in stopping the spread of virus at an unimagined level. Of course this doesn’t mean that you start hoarding stuff like people did last time! But at least buy your one month groceries and medicines in one go, so that you limit your contact with the delivery personnels,” she opines.

Sanitising and sun drying mode on

Dimple Kumar, a blogger from Safdarjung Enclave, has got back to sanitising everything before allowing it to come inside her house. “We have all heard that this Omicron has a rare transmission from the surfaces, but why take a chance? So, I’m back to sun drying all the vegetables that I buy. After washing them thoroughly, I spread them in the balcony, and alongside soak in some winter sun myself. I’m also sanitising the other packed groceries that we order online. It is indeed a time consuming process, but nothing is more satisfying than knowing that your hygiene quotient is on point,” she says.

Meeting family sans parties

Health comes before anything, says Garima Jain, a homemaker from Noida, adding, “I’m now setting out to meet just my parents and my in laws, at the moment. This is a tough time and we need to be very careful and not oganise dinner or get-togethers because the person who is carrying the virus is mostly not even aware of it, and that makes the situation very dangerous. In my family, we have decided to not have too many people together, whenever we meet now. If sacrificing a little fun, by avoiding social gatherings and meeting, can help us stay healthy, then it’s nothing as compared to the cost of falling sick and recovering. Thanks to technology, we can all see each other via video calls and all. So a little patience will pay off big time. It’s tough to say no to a party invitation, but I have a nine-month old and I say clearly say that I will not be taking any chances!”

Author tweets @anjuri

