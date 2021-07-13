Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi-NCR receives light rain, IMD predicts drop in temperature

K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, had informed that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The normal date for monsoon onset over Delhi is June 27.(HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of the city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.

"The monsoon has arrived in Delhi," senior IMD scientist K Jenamani confirmed after a spell of rains drenched parts of South Delhi Tuesday morning.

The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over south-west Delhi, south Delhi and parts of NCR and adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Jenamani had informed that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital. He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favourable conditions.

There is a 7 per cent rain deficiency over the country since June 1 and a 67 per cent deficiency over Delhi. The normal date for monsoon onset over Delhi is June 27.

After the previous prediction about the monsoon proved to be wrong, the IMD did not announce any further date for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

