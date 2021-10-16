Delhi: NDMC organises cleanliness drive in Sarojini Nagar market

New Delhi: The public health and enforcement departments of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with Sarojini Nagar Market Shopkeepers Association, organised a ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’ and ‘Say No to Single Use Plastic’ drive in Sarojini Nagar market area on Saturday morning.

Officials said that while the NDMC public health department had deployed 50 safai mitras, its enforcement department had assigned 30 staff for making the anti-plastic drive successful.

All participants, volunteers and NDMC staff conducted an extensive cleanliness drive in the entire market and its surrounding areas, including near the Metro station, parks and parking facilities.

Dr Ramesh Kumar from the NDMC public health department, who sensitised the shopkeepers and vendors about the importance of the drive, said, “Around 3,500 kilograms of plastic waste, loaded in two trucks of enforcement department and three auto tippers of public health department, were collected from the market area, during the three-hour drive.”

Director (enforcement) RP Gupta said, “The massive response from the market associations and vendor associations has motivated them to organise such drives regularly in the different markets of the NDMC area, for sensitising the shopkeepers and vendors.”

