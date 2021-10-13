Delhi: North MCD to only collect segregated waste from November 1

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will collect only segregated waste from households and other waste generators from November 1, and have issued directions to officials to ensure concessionaires use green and blue bins to transport wet and dry waste respectively to the processing facility. Officials said the decision was taken to ensure strict compliance to the solid waste management rules 2016, which seeks to ensure 100% segregation of waste at source.

North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel, who chaired a review meeting on Monday with officials and concessionaires on Monday, said there will be provision for a monetary penalty for defaulters but did not specify its quantum.

“The North MCD will paste red stickers on the premises of regular defaulters who are found violating the norms for waste segregation. There is also a provision of monetary penalty for the violation of norms. Since nobody can afford to pay fines all the time, we believe that people will soon start adhering to the norms. Until they do, the red stickers will continue for defaulters,” he said.

Goel further said that the concessionaires have been directed “to deploy adequate staff at dhalaos to prevent the public from dumping non-segregated waste”.

The corporation is also planning to organise public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the benefits of waste segregation. “The officials have been directed to hold regular meetings with RWAs, market associations and bulk waste generators in their respective areas, for waste segregation at source. The officials have also been asked to prepare area specific strategies, including for slums and other settlements, commercial institutions and other non-residential premises, for segregation of waste at source,” said Goel.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), in association with US Environment Protection Agency, on Tuesday, organised a training-cum-awareness programme on waste management for bulk waste generators at the auditorium in its headquarters. This programme was a part of its Global Methane Initiative (GMI) along with TERI.

Briefing about the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and its bye-laws, Alka Sharma, the additional commissioner of EDMC, said that it is the need of the hour to segregate waste at the source. “This little effort can change the whole picture of waste management in East Delhi. We hope that the bulk waste generators will help EDMC to make East Delhi garbage-free,” she said.