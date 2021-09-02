Delhi: PWD identifies 50 most vulnerable spots to ensure no repeat of waterlogging next year

The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) has identified 50 most vulnerable spots from a list of 147 for repair to ensure there is no repeat of waterlogging in the areas during monsoon next year, said senior officials.

Among the spots identified for repair are Shahdara railway bridge, Karkardooma Metro station, Shashi Garden, Laxmi Nagar Metro station, Vikas Marg, Minto road, IP flyover just after the loop, turn on Khyber Pass, under Mayapuri flyover, Tikri Border Metro station, Mehrauli Badarpur road and Bhati Mines road.

“Different agencies went about building more small drains and connected them to the larger PWD drains which has already reached their carrying capacity. Further, storm water from previously unpaved areas now flows into drains along roads... We are now planning to increase the suction capacity at these identified spots so that if waterlogging can be cleared out in no time,” said a PWD official.

Officials also pointed out that their efforts to avert waterlogging at Minto bridge underpass was successful to a great extent, adding that they will take further steps to ensure the stretch is completely free of flooding next year.

“The reason why there is heavy water logging at Minto Bridge is because of discharge from a big catchment area flowing into this bowl shaped underpass. A few changes were implemented this year which includes the installation of seven CCTV cameras from which the live feed can be seen by a few officials in-charge of managing the situation,” said the official.

While PWD has increased the pumping capacity from 450 HP to 500 HP at Minto bridge for now, officials said they will also construct an underground sump with enhanced pumping capacity. “We will start the work towards September end and have set February 2022 deadline for the project,” added the official.

Officials said they have already issued tenders and will hire a consultant, mostly by the second week of September, to come up with a plan to restrict waterlogging in Pul Prahladpur, a key problem spot.