DelhiRains: Dekho Zara Dekho Barsaat Ki Jhadi in DU

‘Dekho baarish ho rahi hai, its raining its raining its raining’. The skies have opened up and has surely inspired the youngsters of Delhi University to hum such moody tunes. Much like the rest of the city, these students are high in spirits with the rain falling and taking away any of the gloom that the heat might have caused. Unable to control their enthusiasm with the monsoon season fast approaching, they are merrying around the university campus, soaking in the vibe.

Rimjhim, rimjhim: Shelter under the tree made for a blissful setting for some of the students from North Campus who welcomed the rain with plenty of smiles.

Yashika Khanna, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics from Daulat Ram College, says, “My friends and I were feeling a little low since classes tend to get boring in humid weather. It was our first day on campus for this new session, and there wasn’t much happening. And then suddenly, baarish aa gayi! It changed our mood completely! The rain gods seem to have blessed us, and we didn’t miss the chance for a rain dance.”

Rain on me: Bicycling in rain to feel the water droplets on your face is another experience altogether.

Bike rides in the rain are a must to remember #CampusKeDin. Longing to go on one, Vanshika Jindal, final-year student of BSc (Hons) Maths at Hindu College, shares, “We had been coming to college off and on but, the day when it rained hard, the vibe was completely different. Everything turned out just so beautiful! This is the perfect weather to go for a bike ride, and so I planned to call up a few friends to get them to tag along with me.”

Under my umbrella: Some made new friends courtesy the rain, shared umbrellas and made it to their class on time.

Some first-year students from Hansraj College were spotted chilling at the DSE canteen. “I just feel like playing football or cricket in this rain. I have been longing for this weather for so long,” says Kunal Sharma, a student of BA (Hons) English, adding, “The moment it started to rain, I called my friends from other colleges to meet me at our favourite momo spot. After all the chai in baarish, pipping hot momos toh bante hain na! Just waiting for our order now!”

Monsoon diaries: These youngsters are all smiles as they enjoy the baarish vibe of Delhi University.

Anushka Dagre, a first-year student at Law Centre-II, walked in the rain to soak up the atmosphere. “We came from our own college to the Delhi School of Economics just to enjoy the rain. I love the surroundings here. Look at all the trees and flowers that are all bright and vibrant. The vibe is such that you want to sit with your friends and enjoy watching the raindrops. And yes, chai is a no-brainer,” says Dagre.

Author tweets @karansethi042

