Delhi’s 12-day streak of no Covid-19 death ends as one succumbs to infection

Delhi on Saturday reported death due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after a gap of 12 days, following one person succumbing to the infection, according to the health bulletin data. The last time the city logged Covid-19 fatalities was on November 15. After Saturday’s figures, the death toll in the national capital stands at 25,095.

Delhi has already witnessed five Covid-19 deaths in November, even as three more days are left for the month to end. Last month, the city logged the lowest monthly toll due to the infection since March 2020. In September, as many as five total fatalities due to coronavirus were reported in the national capital, which at the time was the lowest monthly death toll recorded in the city in a year.

The city also witnessed a marginal rise in single-day caseload with 27 individuals testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday as opposed to 23 on Friday. With the latest additions, the cumulative tally of Delhi stands at 14,40,834.

However, fresh recoveries on Saturday were on the higher side as 37 people recovered from Covid-19 as against 31 on Friday. The total number of recovered patients in Delhi has now climbed up to 14,15,448.

As many as 86,544 eligible beneficiaries were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, of which, 32,393 were jabbed with the first shot while the remaining 54,151 received the second one. A total of 2,23,45,677 people have been jabbed against coronavirus so far in the national capital, of which, 1,37,40,405 have got the first dose and 86,05,272 have received the second one.