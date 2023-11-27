Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to severe category

The air quality in Delhi on Monday deteriorated to the severe category with an hourly air quality index (AQI) of 402 at 7am compared to a 24-hour average of 396 (very poor) at 4pm on Sunday even as a drizzle was expected in parts of the Capital and likely to reduce the pollution marginally.

(Hindustan Times)

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve and be in the very poor category from November 27 [Monday] to 29 [Wednesday]. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category,” said a bulletin from the Early Warning System.

Delhi’s monthly average AQI until Sunday of 377 was the highest for November in the last eight years. It was 376 in November 2021 and 374 in November 2016.

Delhi has had nine severe air days so far this month, compared to 10 in November 2016 and 11 in November 2021. It has also recorded days when the AQI has been between 390 and 400 or on the brink of severe. Seven such days have been recorded this month.

This is the highest tally of such days in November in the last eight years, with the previous high of 13 such days coming in November 2021. Delhi recorded 11 days of 390+ AQI in November 2016.

The minimum temperature was expected to remain around 12°C and the maximum 22°C, at least four notches down from what was recorded on Sunday.

