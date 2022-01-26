Delhi’s air quality in poor category amid continuing cold weather

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Wednesday morning as the mercury was likely to plunge to six degrees Celsius while maximum temperature was expected to be 14 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 237 at 7 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting and Research said the air quality improved slightly but remained within “poor” category. “Prevailing foggy conditions and low temperatures as well as low mixing layer height are preventing efficient ventilation of pollutants leading to AQI to be within ‘Poor’ on the Republic Day. From 27th (Wednesday) onwards, AQI is likely to improve due to relatively clear sky and moderate wind speed enhancing ventilation of near surface pollutants.”

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was six degrees Celsius and the maximum 12 degrees Celsius.