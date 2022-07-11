Delhi’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ category amid overcast weather

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as overcast weather is likely with light rain or drizzle later in the day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 86 at 7am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius was expected in Delhi and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 27.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

The IMD said a generally cloudy sky is expected until Saturday with light rains till July 14 (Thursday).