Delhi News

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category

delhi news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:15 AM IST

Data from Sameer App, which provides hourly updates on the national air quality index (AQI) published by CPCB showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am on Wednesday stood at 227

On the weather front, the minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 15°C. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning with an air quality index (AQI) value of 253 on the central pollution control board (CPCB) city-wise AQI index at 7am.

Data from Sameer App, which provides hourly updates on the national air quality index (AQI) published by CPCB showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am on Wednesday stood at 227. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 260.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 15°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 28°C.

