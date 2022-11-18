Delhi’s air quality remains in poor category

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Friday morning as the minimum temperature was likely to be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 272 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 260.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 11.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum of 25.4 degrees Celsius.