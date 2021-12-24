Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' zone

Delhi's air quality was in the "severe" category on Friday morning as the city was expected to record a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7am was 433. The average 24-hour AQI was 423 on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Thursday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said the AQI was in the "very poor" to "severe" category due to low ventilation and relative humidity up to 50%. "Similar condition will further increase AQI on 24th (Friday). Increase ventilation, mixing and moist condition will reduce AQI 25th Dec (Saturday) onwards.”