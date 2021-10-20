Delhi’s air quality to start deteriorating again from today: IMD

After a brief respite provided by clean air, Delhi’s air quality is expected to start deteriorating again from Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show at 7am on Wednesday, the average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 167, categorised in the moderate zone, a big jump from the overall AQI of 69 (satisfactory), recorded on Tuesday.

Weather scientists said that after the brief spell of heavy and widespread rain in Delhi on Monday, the wind patterns have changed to northwest again and it is likely to start bringing stubble fire smoke from parts of Punjab and Haryana. On Monday, after the intense rainfall, the AQI fell to 46, which was the cleanest air Delhi recorded in the month of October since 2015, when the national capital started recording AQI.

“From today, the air quality will start deteriorating again. Temperatures are also expected to start falling this week,” said a senior IMD official.