Delhi's air quality worsens days ahead of Diwali, AQI slips to 242

Days after Delhi was reported to have seen the cleanest air in nearly years following an unusual spell of rain in October, the capital’s air quality index (AQI) has started dipping again just a week ahead of Diwali.

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI data showed that at 9.05am, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 242.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 9.30am was 96 per cent, it said. In the last few days, the city had been feeling a slight nip in the air with the maximum temperature settling between 24 and 27 degrees.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The air quality in the National Capital Region drops at this time of the year, which is partly blamed on farm fires.

To review the preparedness of agencies in Delhi-NCR for the management of air pollution in the winter season, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav earlier this week had held a virtual meeting with the environment ministers of Delhi, NCR states, and Punjab. The meeting was held to ensure coordinated action and cooperation of all stakeholders to combat air pollution that affects the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON