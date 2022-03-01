Delhi’s Asola sanctuary to soon open a 4km ‘peacock trail’ for visitors

Visitors to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary (ABWS) may soon be able to take part in a 4km “peacock trail” that winds through an area of the sanctuary, which has been rejuvenated with native species of trees and bushes and sees a good amount of peacock activity. The trail is being developed by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), in collaboration with the state forest and wildlife department, and could open to visitors by the end of the month, officials said.

The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over an area of 2,782 hectares and is a part of the Southern Ridge of Delhi. It also acts as an extension of the Aravallis into Delhi.

The peacock trail will have signages, informational boards detailing the area’s ecology and bio toilets with natural watering holes. “The trail is in the development stage and will open to visitors soon. The idea behind it is to showcase the Aravalli landscape and its native plant, shrub and tree species. For that, all invasive species have been removed and the area is being revived naturally,” said a senior forest official in the south division, asking not to be named.

Sohail Madan, centre manager at BNHS, said it will be a “moderately difficult” trail and visitors may also opt for a shorter loop of around 1.5 kilometres. “The 4km trail goes through a disturbed path, where ecological restoration is being carried out along with the removal of lantana (an invasive plant species). Visitors will be able to enjoy a pristine dhok forest, with a mix of kumtha trees and some undulating grasslands,” said Madan.

According to him, the area currently does not have much animal activity, but peacocks and porcupines are spotted in large numbers, and hence the name of the trail. “Once the plantation of native flora and the revival of the trail are complete, we can expect more animal activity; in the form of reptiles and herbivores,” said Madan.

Simultaneously, sanctuary officials say they are training residents from nearby areas to carry out “assisted natural regeneration”by eliminating barriers and threats to native vegetation. “They are being made to understand which species are beneficial to the area and which are invasive. We are also teaching them what shrubs or species can pose a threat to the ecology and how to protect new saplings,” a second official said, also on condition of anonymity.

