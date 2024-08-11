Delhi’s Barapullah bridge to get new lease of life, ASI to restore it in 3 months

New Delhi The 200-metre bridge was handed over to the ASI on Sunday, after an anti-encroachment drive over the past week. (HT)

The Barapullah bridge in Nizamuddin, built during the reign of Mughal emperor Jahangir, will be restored and rejuvenated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the next three months, officials with the lieutenant governor (LG) secretariat said.

The 200-metre bridge was handed over to the ASI on Sunday, after an anti-encroachment drive over the past week, they said.

LG VK Saxena said on Sunday: “Delhi’s another heritage (structure) 400-year-old Barapullah bridge with 12 piers will soon regain its lost glory. The bridge which was under heavy encroachment during my last visit on Sunday (August 4), was handed over to ASI. which will restore the structure in three months.”

He said that currently, de-silting of the drain is underway. “ASI will take up the restoration work immediately after the de-silting is completed,” he said.

The elevated Barapullah corridor and the under-construction Barapullah Phase-3 bridge over the Yamuna derive their names from the historic bridge. Currently, the structure is surrounded by the Nizamuddin Basti, with a drain passing through it. The bridge, which was built by Minar Banu Agha, under Jahangir’s tutelage, was named “Barapullah” due to its 12 piers (“Barah” and “Pulla” colloquially) and 11 arches.

According to historians, the bridge was built in 1628 and the road between the bridge and Humayun’s Tomb was a tree-lined path and one of the most beautiful bridges of Delhi. Mughals used the bridge to cross the Yamuna and reach the Nizamuddin dargah and the tomb, on their way from Agra.

The structure is currently in a decrepit state and was found heavily encroached upon on August 4, during an inspection by the LG. The main carriageway of the bridge was being used as a dump yard by residents of nearby localities.

In an official statement, the LG secretariat said that the Saxena was accompanied by Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and the ASI director general, who assured of complete restoration within three months. “ASI has been directed to undertake the restoration work while maintaining the originality of the structure and install proper lighting on the bridge once the works are completed,” an official with the LG secretariat said.

The official said MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), PWD (Public Works Department), I&FC (irrigation and flood control), Railways and ASI have jointly removed encroachments and started de-clogging the drain.

ASI officials did not comment on the restoration.

Saxena said de-silting work of three arterial drains of the national capital is progressing with removal of over 700 MT silt in a week, after visiting Sunehri, Kushak and Barapullah drains on August 4. “De-silting work is progressing satisfactorily at these sites with over 100 workers equipped with hi-tech machines working on war footing, round the clock.” He said that agencies will complete the de-clogging of all arterial drains within a month.