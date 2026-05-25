New Delhi, In a significant move, the Delhi government is planning a health insurance scheme that could provide coverage of up to ₹13 lakh for children with disabilities, helping thousands of parents manage the soaring costs of treatment, surgeries and assistive equipment.

Delhi's big welfare push on anvil: Children with disabilities may soon get up to ₹13 lakh health cover

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The proposed initiative aims to support children with special needs by covering expenses related to operations, hospital treatment, medical procedures and essential equipment required for their care, an official told PTI.

According to him, "The proposal on providing assistance of ₹13 lakh to children with disabilities is currently being examined at multiple administrative levels. The discussions are underway regarding the implementation framework and it will soon be taken up by the cabinet."

The objective is to ensure that no child with disabilities is denied quality healthcare because of financial constraints. Families often spend lakhs of rupees on surgeries, therapies and assistive devices, and this scheme is intended to reduce that burden significantly, he said.

The official said the government is also considering linking the scheme with empanelled hospitals and rehabilitation centres to ensure seamless access to treatment and specialised care.

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{{^usCountry}} "Children with developmental disorders, physical disabilities and chronic medical conditions often require continuous medical attention. The proposed insurance cover could become a lifeline for economically weaker families," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Children with developmental disorders, physical disabilities and chronic medical conditions often require continuous medical attention. The proposed insurance cover could become a lifeline for economically weaker families," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, the move will add to the welfare measures already being provided by the Delhi government for persons with disabilities, including monthly financial assistance and transport concessions.

At present, the Social Welfare Department provides financial assistance under the "Subsistence Allowance/Financial Assistance to Persons with Special Needs" scheme, under which eligible beneficiaries receive a monthly aid of ₹2,500.

The Delhi Transport Corporation also provides free bus travel facilities for visually impaired persons, while attendants accompanying persons with 100 per cent blindness are eligible for concession benefits.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.