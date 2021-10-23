Delhi’s child rights body launches bi-annual journal

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday launched a bi-annual journal to cover all aspects of children’s lives ranging from the challenges of online education to lack of socio-emotional learning during the Covid pandemic across India.

The first issue of the journal, named Children First: Journal on Children’s Lives, covers a wide range of topics such as experiences of children from low-income communities in Hyderabad, parental support required for continued learning in a post-Covid world, and focus on the mental health and emotional intelligence among children. The journal also makes a case for institutionalising social audits to create accountability towards children’s rights.

“This is the inaugural issue of the journal that DCPCR will be publishing half-yearly. The first theme of the issue is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of the children,” the commission said in a statement on Saturday. “The published pieces range from stories from a government school in Delhi and states such as Andhra Pradesh to struggles of rural tribals of Rajasthan and communities in Assam,” the statement added.

DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad said the next issue of the journal would focus on education and health.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was present at the launch on Saturday, said the name “Children First” was representative of the need for reorganising priorities. “The name brings out the intent of keeping every Children First... In a few decades when we look back at having changed the governance of children, this journal would have played a crucial role,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, said.

The commission said it received submissions from over 100 authors. The journal also features 10 illustrations made by children.