Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s civic bodies advance budget process by a month
delhi news

Delhi’s civic bodies advance budget process by a month

The responses from each department will be compiled by the directorate of press and information.
The civic bodies have been facing severe financial crises, with several employees striking over the non-payment of salaries over the past year.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

With an eye on the civic body elections slated to be held in Delhi early next year, the annual budget process for municipal corporations has been advanced by one month, said senior officials.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official said communications have been sent to all departments to submit their sector-wise budgetary requirements and achievements over the past year.

The official said that the commissioner’s budget is likely to be held in November.

“The commissioner’s budget is followed by proposals being amended or cleared by the standing committee and is finally approved the house of councillors. The whole process is likely be wrapped up by January,” said the official.

The responses from each department will be compiled by the directorate of press and information.

“The elections are likely to be held in March-April 2022, so we will have to keep a window before which the model code of conduct comes into force. The model code of conduct can be enforced in end-January or February,” an official associated with the budgeting process in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

RELATED STORIES

Rakesh Gupta, spokesperson of the East Delhi civic body said they have asked departments to file their inputs for the budget speech by October 25.

“We need to be prepared to complete the budget early from our end. Each department has been given two weeks’ time to file their requirements. Usually, the commissioner’s budget speech is held in early-December so that the deliberative wing can complete the process by February,” he added.

The civic bodies have been facing severe financial crises, with several employees striking over the non-payment of salaries over the past year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi budget delhi news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi CM Kejriwal lays foundation for 1.4k bed Shalimar Bagh hospital

Despite spell of rain, pollution in Delhi gets worse

Farm fires: Delhi CM Kejriwal blames neighbouring states for rise in pollution

Transactions under one ration card scheme up, says Delhi govt
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP