Delhi’s civic bodies advance budget process by a month

With an eye on the civic body elections slated to be held in Delhi early next year, the annual budget process for municipal corporations has been advanced by one month, said senior officials.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official said communications have been sent to all departments to submit their sector-wise budgetary requirements and achievements over the past year.

The official said that the commissioner’s budget is likely to be held in November.

“The commissioner’s budget is followed by proposals being amended or cleared by the standing committee and is finally approved the house of councillors. The whole process is likely be wrapped up by January,” said the official.

The responses from each department will be compiled by the directorate of press and information.

“The elections are likely to be held in March-April 2022, so we will have to keep a window before which the model code of conduct comes into force. The model code of conduct can be enforced in end-January or February,” an official associated with the budgeting process in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

Rakesh Gupta, spokesperson of the East Delhi civic body said they have asked departments to file their inputs for the budget speech by October 25.

“We need to be prepared to complete the budget early from our end. Each department has been given two weeks’ time to file their requirements. Usually, the commissioner’s budget speech is held in early-December so that the deliberative wing can complete the process by February,” he added.

The civic bodies have been facing severe financial crises, with several employees striking over the non-payment of salaries over the past year.