Delhi's daily Covid tally up again with 2,423 cases, positivity rate nears 15%

Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally rose again on Sunday with 2,423 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The national capital's caseload climbed to 19,69,527, according to the health department's bulletin.

The daily positivity rate stood at 14.97 per cent, compared to 13.84 per cent on Saturday. Sunday's positivity rate is the highest since January 22, when it stood at 16.4 per cent.

Two more patients died and 1,725 recuperated from the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of deaths and recoveries to 26,330 and 19,35,152, respectively. Active cases in Delhi crossed the 8,000-mark and stood at 8,045.

This is the fifth day that the daily Covid cases were above the 2,000 mark. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 cases, one death and 1,837 recoveries.

The health department's bulletin on Sunday showed 16,186 tests were conducted for Covid in the last 24 hours, including 4,926 rapid antigen tests and 11,260 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

More than 5,100 patients are under home isolation and containment zones in Delhi have climbed to 228.

The government said till now, 3,59,50,173 Covid vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, including 22,87,076 precautionary doses. As many as 25,468 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours which included 19,606 getting the precautionary dose.