Delhi's daily Covid tally up again with 2,423 cases, positivity rate nears 15%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally rose again on Sunday with 2,423 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The national capital's caseload climbed to 19,69,527, according to the health department's bulletin.
The daily positivity rate stood at 14.97 per cent, compared to 13.84 per cent on Saturday. Sunday's positivity rate is the highest since January 22, when it stood at 16.4 per cent.
Two more patients died and 1,725 recuperated from the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of deaths and recoveries to 26,330 and 19,35,152, respectively. Active cases in Delhi crossed the 8,000-mark and stood at 8,045.
This is the fifth day that the daily Covid cases were above the 2,000 mark. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 cases, one death and 1,837 recoveries.
The health department's bulletin on Sunday showed 16,186 tests were conducted for Covid in the last 24 hours, including 4,926 rapid antigen tests and 11,260 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
More than 5,100 patients are under home isolation and containment zones in Delhi have climbed to 228.
The government said till now, 3,59,50,173 Covid vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, including 22,87,076 precautionary doses. As many as 25,468 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours which included 19,606 getting the precautionary dose.
Central agencies acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his statement that non-Maharashtrian mercantile communities like the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were responsible for Mumbai's status as the financial capital of India, Mumbai Chiding Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that central enforcement agencies were acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs. “In Mumbai, the Marathi manoos kept labouring hard and fighting adversity. Everyone else came here only for lakshmi darshan (earning money),” he charged.
BMC upgrading existing schools, constructing new ones
Mumbai Almost 15 months after civic schools were rebranded as Mumbai Public Schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a massive exercise of upgrading existing schools, while also constructing new ones. Officials in the civic body said that 20 buildings are under repairs across the city, 24 dilapidated school buildings are being reconstructed, while three new buildings are under construction. At present, Mumbai has 600 civic schools that follow the state board curriculum.
FYJC admissions: Over 51% students allotted seats in first round didn’t confirm seats
Mumbai Over 51% students who were allotted seats in the first common admission round for first year junior college (FYJC) courses did not confirm their seats. As many as 71,688 students out of the 1.39 lakh students have not confirmed admissions, said the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE). Students yet to be allotted a seat can refill their forms until Tuesday, 10pm.
On uproar over rape law, Rajasthan CM says ‘I only said the truth’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in the eye of a storm over his remark on the law to hang rape accused, said he was only speaking the truth. On Friday, the Rajasthan chief minister said that ever since the law to hang rape accused came into force, incidents of murdering rape victims have increased across the country. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan termed Gehlot's remark as unfortunate and shameful.
Nurture, and explore Nature in #DelhiRains
The importance of co-existance of humankind and Nature is of utmost importance, for both the current and the future generations. There are many biodiversity spots across NCR, which create awareness on preserving our environment and the many resources we generate from it. In the months of monsoon, these places acquire a new and greener look, and remind us how they helps conserve and nourish the flora and fauna.
