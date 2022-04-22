Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs
delhi news

Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs

Manish Sisodia said the government will seek suggestions from markets on the issues they face, adding that stakeholders can give their feebacks through a feedback form which will be uploaded on the Delhi government website from Friday and will be available till May 6.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 05:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met with the members of 40 market associations of the national capital to discuss ways to take forward the AAP government’s plans to redevelop markets and organise “Delhi Shopping Festival” -- two key projects part of the government’s Rozgar Budget which outlined an ambitious plan to generate two million jobs in five years.

Sisodia said the government will seek suggestions from markets on the issues they face, adding that stakeholders can give their feebacks through a feedback form which will be uploaded on the Delhi government website from Friday and will be available till May 6.

“Redevelopment of the city’s historic and iconic markets and Delhi Shopping festival will increase the sources of income and will develop the image of Delhi as an international shopping hub. Along with this, it will add to the job opportunities in the city. But before designing the framework for both these schemes, it is important for us to hear from people who are working on the ground and know these markets better than us,” Sisodia said during the meeting.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi’s markets have, over the years, become congested and inaccessible for many, Sisodia said in a statement. “Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities,” he added.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “Delhi’s businessmen are excited about the Rozgar Budget. They will assist the government in redeveloping the markets...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish sisodia delhi delhi news jobs aam aadmi party delhi government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP