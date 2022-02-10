Delhi’s doorstep service delivery scheme gets upgrade, two 3rd party firms hired: Gahlot

The Delhi government will soon launch improved doorstep delivery of public services and has onboarded two new manpower agencies, administrative reforms minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

The two third-party vendors, CSC e-Governance and Core Doc 2 (for trans Yamuna), will replace VFS Global, which has been operating the services for about three years. Tenders for the recruitment of the agencies were opened in October 2021, and the two agencies will cater to 70% and 30% of the demand respectively.

Gahlot said the government decided to improve the delivery of services based on the positive response received from the citizens for the initiative.

“As a result of this transition, there will now be close to 150 Mobile Sahayaks, supervisors and coordinators providing services to the people through the Delhi government. Engaging two manpower agencies will decrease operational dependency on any one service provider, and will provide the Delhi government the flexibility to assign responsibilities as per the need. Additionally, the Delhi government is developing a new and improved software application for the doorstep delivery of public services scheme for better monitoring, application tracking, coordination and supervision. This will provide transparency for all key stakeholders involved (call centre, manpower agencies, government) and ensure responsible delivery of services,” Gahlot said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi introduced the doorstep delivery of public services scheme in September 2018. Under the scheme, 100 services are delivered at the doorstep of the citizens. The government claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme. Under the scheme, citizens call on 1076 to book a service and a ‘Mobile Sahayak’ visits them to collect necessary documents, saving them the hassle of travelling to government offices.

The scheme was launched initially with 40 services across eight departments which has now been expanded to 100 services across 14 departments. Some key departments for which most requests are received include revenue, transport, social welfare with service requests for caste, income, domicile certificates, driving licence, transfer of vehicle ownership etc. to name a few.

The number of services under the doorstep delivery scheme is expected to be tripled in the near future. The scheme has a robust infrastructure with 80 dedicated call centre representatives who have responded to more than 2.5 million calls as on date serving more than 500,000 service requests.