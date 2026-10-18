DelhI’s draft e-rickshaw policy proposes 250,000 vehicle cap, ownership limits

The Delhi government has proposed capping the number of e-rickshaws operating in the Capital at 250,000, restricting individual ownership to five vehicles and requiring every vehicle to obtain a digital compliance certificate under a draft policy issued for public consultation on Sunday.

No fresh compliance certificates would be issued once the cap is reached, unless the government revises the limit. (HT Archive)

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Existing vehicles would get 90 days to regularise their compliance, while the public and stakeholders have been invited to submit feedback within 30 days.

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The proposed Delhi E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026, seeks to regulate the rapidly growing fleet amid concerns over traffic congestion, road safety, pollution and unregulated operations. It proposes a citywide cap enforced through permits or licences, similar to the system used to limit the number of autorickshaws in Delhi.

No fresh compliance certificates would be issued once the cap is reached, unless the government revises the limit.

“Having regard to the serious concerns relating to traffic congestion, road safety hazards, air and noise pollution, and the excessive and unregulated proliferation of e-rickshaws,” the draft states, the government has fixed a fleet cap of 250,000 vehicles and compliance certificates.

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Under the proposed rules, an individual owner must be a Delhi resident and cannot own more than five e-rickshaws. Companies, firms, cooperatives and other permitted entities would be allowed to own up to 100 vehicles, subject to the scheme’s conditions.

Fleet operators running 25 or more e-rickshaws would also need to obtain an aggregator licence. The policy seeks to bring both individual operators and larger fleet owners within a common regulatory framework.

Registration alone would no longer be sufficient to operate an e-rickshaw. Each vehicle would need a valid E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC), linked to its registration, owner, authorised driver and relevant documents, including a fitness certificate and insurance.

The certificate would remain valid for two years, subject to suspension or cancellation. Owners of existing registered e-rickshaws would have 90 days from the scheme’s notification to obtain the required ECC, unless the deadline is extended.

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Drivers would need a valid e-rickshaw driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge. A driver or driving licence could not be linked simultaneously to multiple valid ECCs.

“No e-rickshaw shall operate in the NCT of Delhi unless it is registered in accordance with Section 39 of the Act and is in possession of a valid ECC under this scheme,” the draft says.

The proposed policy also lays down requirements for battery safety and disposal. E-rickshaws seeking registration and compliance certificates would have to use battery technology notified by the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). Used batteries would have to be disposed of exclusively through authorised recyclers.

Vehicles would also be required to follow notified road restrictions, park without obstructing traffic or pedestrians, display their owners’ contact details and carry prescribed reflective markings and high-security registration plates. Bull bars and frontal crash guards would be prohibited.

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Passenger safety provisions include a maximum of four passengers, excluding the driver, and a luggage limit of 40kg. Standing passengers and passengers occupying the driver’s seat would not be permitted.

Drivers would also be required to assist elderly and disabled passengers and report incidents involving the harassment of women passengers to the police.

Strict penalties proposed

The draft provides for stringent action against violations, including impounding vehicles operating without the required registration or compliance certificate. It also proposes the crushing and auction of certain impounded vehicles under prescribed government guidelines.

An e-rickshaw found operating without registration after the scheme’s notification would be immediately impounded and, according to the draft, would not be released. Such vehicles would be crushed and auctioned, while their batteries would also be retained for auction.

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The proposed measures are part of the government’s effort to bring e-rickshaw operations under a formal regulatory framework. The transport department has invited public comments on the draft within 30 days of its publication, after which the government may consider feedback before finalising the scheme.