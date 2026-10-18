Gurugram: Traffic congestion at Sadar market worsens

Traffic congestion has resurfaced at Gurugram’s Sadar market during the festive season, with vehicles taking 15 minutes or more to cover a stretch of just 500 metres, a spot check by HT revealed. During the spot check on Sunday afternoon, cars, buses and autorickshaws were caught in traffic jams stretching at least a kilometre before the market

During the spot check on Sunday afternoon, cars, buses and autorickshaws were caught in traffic jams stretching at least a kilometre before the market. Congestion extended 500 metres to a kilometre in every direction around the market.

“Ahead of festivals, families come in cars to shop, and that causes congestion,” said Bitti, a security guard at a jewellery shop. He said haphazard parking by shop owners further restricted the movement of vehicles.

Some residents also blamed food stalls and fruit carts along the roadside for the congestion. Manju Singla, who runs a seasonal cart selling puja items, said the Ramleela tents around the Hanuman temple had pushed carts further onto the road, adding to the congestion.

Traffic police spokesperson Vikas Soni said an awareness campaign launched on October 9 had improved the situation, with autos and e-rickshaws near the bus stand parking in a single lane.

Soni said barricades at Agrasen Chowk near the market had been removed to allow vehicles to take a direct U-turn and ease congestion on surrounding roads. However, during the spotcheck, the barricades were still in place, forcing vehicles to travel up to the main market area to take a U-turn.

A traffic advisory for the festive rush will also be issued soon, Soni added.