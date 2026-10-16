Haryana cops to crackdown on high security number plate violations

The Haryana Police is set to launch a special awareness and enforcement campaign to ensure compliance with the rules relating to high security registration plates (HSRP). Vehicle owners must refrain from bending number plates, altering registration numbers, affixing unauthorised stickers or covering plates in a manner that obstructs the visibility of registration details, police said. (HT File)

A police spokesperson said vehicles not displaying number plates as per prescribed standards will be inspected, and violations will invite action in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. Challans may also be issued, as per the applicable rules, in cases involving vehicles are without prescribed HSRPs or display unauthorised, tampered or illegible number plates.

The objective of the campaign is to strengthen road safety, ensure proper vehicle identification, curb the misuse of number plates and create public awareness about vehicle registration regulations. Traffic police and other concerned units will educate vehicle owners about the importance of HSRPs, their security benefits and the procedure for obtaining them through authorised channels. At the same time, challans will be issued to vehicle owners found violating the prescribed rules.

Additional director general of police (traffic) Amitabh Dhillon said that high security registration plates are manufactured in accordance with prescribed security standards. Their special security features help in vehicle identification and verification of registration details. These features also help reduce the possibility of tampering with number plates and their misuse. In addition, such plates are useful in vehicle surveillance, identification of stolen vehicles and the investigation of criminal cases.

Vehicle owners must refrain from bending number plates, altering registration numbers, affixing unauthorised stickers or covering plates in a manner that obstructs the visibility of registration details, police said.