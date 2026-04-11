New Delhi, Delhi's draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, released on Saturday, emphasises building an environmentally sound battery recycling ecosystem by assigning clear responsibilities to the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Delhi's draft EV policy pushes battery recycling, emission tracking

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The policy, released by the Delhi government, mandates strict compliance with the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, particularly focusing on Extended Producer Responsibility .

According to the draft, the Environment Department has been tasked with ensuring that original equipment manufacturers and other obligated entities adhere to these rules, including proper reporting and safe handling of used batteries.

The draft stated, "The Environment Department shall assess and periodically quantify the emission reductions achieved through electric vehicle registrations under the Delhi EV Policy 2026."

The department shall develop a transparent methodology to evaluate impacts on air pollution, enabling evidence-based assessment of the environmental outcomes and the policy's overall effectiveness, the draft read.

The DPCC, on the other hand, will serve as the implementing and facilitating agency for on-ground battery collection and processing systems.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the draft, the committee will develop a framework to establish battery collection centres across Delhi through a public-private partnership model, with an aim to make disposal more accessible and systematic for consumers and businesses alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the draft, the committee will develop a framework to establish battery collection centres across Delhi through a public-private partnership model, with an aim to make disposal more accessible and systematic for consumers and businesses alike. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, the DPCC will issue standard operating procedures , aligning with environmental regulations and safety standards, to govern the entire lifecycle of waste batteries, from collection and storage to transportation and final transfer to authorised recyclers or Producer Responsibility Organisations . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, the DPCC will issue standard operating procedures , aligning with environmental regulations and safety standards, to govern the entire lifecycle of waste batteries, from collection and storage to transportation and final transfer to authorised recyclers or Producer Responsibility Organisations . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The policy also introduces a battery traceability system based on unique identifiers, aimed at tracking batteries throughout their lifecycle. This is expected to support refurbishment, enable second-life applications, and ensure responsible recycling at end-of-life stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy also introduces a battery traceability system based on unique identifiers, aimed at tracking batteries throughout their lifecycle. This is expected to support refurbishment, enable second-life applications, and ensure responsible recycling at end-of-life stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, original equipment manufacturers will be required to submit periodic reports to the DPCC detailing compliance with EPR targets and ensuring traceability of batteries placed in the market, the draft read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, original equipment manufacturers will be required to submit periodic reports to the DPCC detailing compliance with EPR targets and ensuring traceability of batteries placed in the market, the draft read. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials indicated that the combined approach, regulatory enforcement by the Environment Department and operational facilitation by the DPCC, is designed to create a closed-loop ecosystem for battery use and disposal, a critical component in scaling up electric vehicle adoption while mitigating environmental risks.

According to an official order, the new draft of the EV policy has been uploaded on the transport department's website, inviting feedback and comments from the public for the next 30 days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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