Delhi’s east civic body launches online library for its schools

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday launched a project to set up an online resource centre for e-learning for its 225,000 students studying in 354 primary schools.

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand, who launched the repository developed with the help of Tech Mahindra, said it contains educational resources, worksheets and audio-visual learning tools for primary school students.

Anand said that the e-library will help strengthen digital learning in schools. “We have launched an e-library of learning resources for teachers as well as students. E-library has been developed by education department with the help of Tech Mahindra Foundation,” he added.

Nidhi Malik, director, education, said that the learning resources have been curated by the EDMC mentor teachers in collaboration with the faculty members of In-Service Teacher Education Institute. “It contains worksheets and audio-videos in the subject areas of Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Social Studies for primary classes from grades 1-5. The resources have been selected based on our experience in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions. The e-library also contains Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) resources,” she said.

A senior EDMC official said that log-in credentials are being provided to teachers and students to access the library. “ School principals, teachers and students can access these resources using the log-in credentials. The system will benefit over 225,000 students and 4,500 teachers, as well as students joining us in next sessions,” official added.

Website for each school

The education department has also developed a separate website for each school under the newly established Management Information System (MIS) Lab. “School website has information related to the online classes, students and employee data, and information related to the infrastructure of a particular school. Any citizen can see the details of any school at any time through online services being provided by EDMC. All websites are being updated regularly. Under the MIS Lab, online class teachings are being conducted as well as recorded for future use. Departmental IDs allows us to monitor the duration and number of students joining online classes,” EDMC spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said.

