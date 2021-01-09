Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread

The wholesale poultry market in Delhi's Ghazipur will remain closed for 10 days as a preventive measure to stop the spread of bird flu in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered on Saturday. There will also be a complete ban on import of live birds in the national capital, Kejriwal added.

"There is no confirmed case of bird flu in Delhi so far. We have sent around 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by the day after tomorrow. The Delhi government will take the necessary decision based on reports," Kejriwal told reporters.

Around 50 birds have died in three areas of the national capital over the last three to four days, Dr Rakesh Singh of the animal husbandry department told news agency PTI. "We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason," Singh said.

According to officials, 11 rapid response teams have been set up to monitor Delhi's potential avian influenza (H5N8) hotspots, officials said. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also instructed officials to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots. These include Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others.

Due to the bird flu scare, the wholesale prices of poultry have dropped by around ₹40 per kilo in two days in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to traders in the city’s wholesale markets. However, the drop in poultry prices is yet to reflect in retail markets, even as traders across the city said the number of customers has dipped slightly.

The Centre has so far confirmed the presence of the disease in six states—Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.