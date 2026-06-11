Delhi's Hauz Rani B&B fire toll rises to 23 after Bangladeshi woman succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast (B&B) fire rose to 23 on Wednesday after a Bangladeshi woman in her 40s, who had been battling severe burn injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, succumbed to injuries, police said.
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Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the development.
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The woman was among the 49 guests rescued from the facility after a massive fire ripped through the illegal B&B in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani on June 3. Of those evacuated, 21 were declared dead at hospitals shortly after the incident, while another victim died on Sunday. Several others sustained critical injuries.
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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