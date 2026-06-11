Delhi's Hauz Rani B&B fire toll rises to 23 after Bangladeshi woman succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast (B&B) fire rose to 23 on Wednesday after a Bangladeshi woman in her 40s, who had been battling severe burn injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, succumbed to injuries, police said.

Of those evacuated in the June 3 fire, 21 were declared dead at hospitals shortly after the incident, while another victim died on Sunday. (PTI)

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Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the development.

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The woman was among the 49 guests rescued from the facility after a massive fire ripped through the illegal B&B in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani on June 3. Of those evacuated, 21 were declared dead at hospitals shortly after the incident, while another victim died on Sunday. Several others sustained critical injuries.