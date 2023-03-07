Delhi’s max set to hit 34°C this Sunday, IMD forecasts

Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to remain above the 30-degree mark in the coming days, with the mercury going as far as 34 degrees Celsius by the end of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Revellers play with Holi colours near the YMCA building in central Delhi on Monday. Temperature forecast for the upcoming festival of Holi shows that while the maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

IMD has attributed the rising temperatures to the absence of influence of western disturbance in the region, resulting in clear skies throughout the week.

On Sunday, the Capital saw a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The mercury breached the 30-degree mark on Monday too, recording a maximum of 30.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is three degrees above normal. This is likely to rise further to touch 33 degrees Celsius by Saturday and 34 degrees by Sunday, IMD said.

“No active weather systems are likely in the coming days and in the absence of any western disturbance and moisture in the air, Delhi will likely see clear skies in the coming days, leading to a gradual rise in temperature,” said a MeT official.

Amid a premature rise in temperatures hinting at an early onset of summer, the Capital recorded its highest maximum temperature so far this year at 33.6 degrees Celsius on February 20, 2023, making it Delhi’s hottest February day since 1969.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Temperature forecast for the upcoming festival of Holi shows that while the maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees. On Monday, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in moderate zone with an air quality index of 142, the same as Sunday, according to the daily 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board. However, its is likely to deteriorate to poor on Holi day, the Early Warning System has said.

Delhi’s air quality is likely to deteriorate but will remain in the moderate category on March 7 and is likely to reach the lower end of the poor category on March 8, 2023. The air quality is likely to remain in the Poor category on March 9,” said the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences.