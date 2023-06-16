Showers cool Delhi, Met dept predicts more in store ahead

The maximum temperature in the national Capital on Thursday was recorded at 37.7°C, dipping below the 40-degrees notch as the worst of a hot and humid spell seemed to abate with more relief expected over the weekend. Dark clouds over Noida on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While some parts of the city were hit by light rain in the evening, the stubbornly high humidity meant the conditions were still sultry: the heat index, or “real feel” temperature was estimated to be at 46°C at 2.30pm in the afternoon, when relative humidity was at 55%.

Safdarjung, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum of 37.7°C – one degree below normal for this time of the year. A day earlier, the maximum was 40.9°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chances of very light to light rain in Delhi till June 20, with moist winds originating from Cyclone Biparjoy to continue till at least Saturday.

“Isolated parts of central, east and west Delhi recording a drizzle towards the evening. Delhi’s maximum is now expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 21 now,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD scientist.

“On Sunday, a western disturbance is expected to bring down the maximum temperature to 35°C,” he added.

The drizzle also helped Delhi’s air return to the “moderate” category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 154 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national bulletin at 4pm on Thursday. A day earlier, it was 213 (moderate) at the same time. Forecasts show the AQI is likely to stay in the “moderate” now till Sunday.