Temperature up three notches in Ludhiana, rainfall expected from today

The temperature in the city was up three degrees on Monday, reaching a maximum of 42°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6°C. A commuter protects her face with a cloth from the searing heat in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the city and surrounding areas from June 14 to June 17, bringing relief from soaring temperatures. The department also predicted thunderstorms and lightning strikes during the period.

IMD reported that the city’s minimum temperature on Monday was 26.1°C, with the maximum temperature reaching 40°C.

The IMD’s announcement has prompted residents to take necessary precautions and prepare for the change in weather pattern. Authorities have advised citizens to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and secure loose objects that may be at risk from strong winds.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C on Sunday, with the minimum temperature falling to 27°C.