Delhi’s north civic body reduces fee for cell phone towers

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a 40% reduction in the fee levied for installation of telecom network towers, a move will help improve cellular connectivity in areas under the north civic body.

The standing committee, the top decision making body of the corporation, approved that the cellular operators and telecom service providers will be required to pay a fee of ₹3 lakh for a period of 5 years for each tower, down from ₹5 lakh earlier.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had also reduced rates in July, earlier this year, based on a settlement reached with the cellular operator association and telecom infrastructure providers.

Earlier, the operators were expected to pay 25% extra fee, per mobile tower site, in case the plan to share the towers. “Under the new regime, the extra fee for mobile tower sharing has also been removed,” the official explained.

Now cellular operators will have to pay a fee of ₹3 lakh for 5 years for rooftop and on the ground towers irrespective of sharing. For pole sites less than 12 metres high, a fee of ₹25,000 will be levied for a period of 5 years, but if the height exceeds 12 metres, the operator will have to pay a fee equal to that fixed for towers ( ₹3 lakh).

Jogi Ram Jain, the standing committee chairman of the north corporation, said the rates have been reduced to bring a uniformity in the rates with the south corporation. “We had also received directions in this regard from the Union communications ministry. This may lead to reduction in revenue, but it will ultimately help to strengthen the mobile connectivity,” Jain said.

A meeting of state broadband committee headed by the chief secretary was held with all three municipal commissioners on 16th July 2021. “During the committee meeting, it was decided that all three corporations should have uniform rates and it should be in parity with the rates proposed by the SDMC,” the resolution approving the rate revision states.

In December 2020, municipal corporations in Delhi fixed a fee of ₹1lakh per annum per tower, prompting the Cellular Operators Association to approach the Delhi high court. Subsequently, in January 2021, officials from the department of telecommunication (Union ministry of communications) approached the municipal commissioners and urged them to remove the anomaly in rates.

Jain argued that through this revision, a middle ground has been reached. “Before 2020, the cell companies were paying ₹2 lakh per tower for five years. It was increased to ₹5 lakh last year, and according to the latest revision, they will have to pay ₹3 lakh. We have found a middle ground now,” he added.

