The planned State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for the Capital will have four battalions for emergency response each comprising 140 to 210 personnel, officials aware of the details said on Monday.

Delhi’s own SDRF to have 4 battalions, as per disaster management plan

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The officials further said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has finalised basic operational details of the force and has shared its recommendations with the home department of the Delhi government. The home department will prepare a draft cabinet note seeking inputs from various stakeholders, including the fire service and police.

Sharing further details, they said, every battalion will consist of two to three companies with 70 personnel each.

Officials said the proposed force will be staffed primarily through deputation from central armed police forces (CAPF), the Delhi Armed Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The government is also exploring the possibility of recruiting ex-Agniveers and other trained personnel to augment the strength of the force.

“Recruitment rules will be framed for the force. Apart from deputation, we will also have our own recruits. We have also sought a list of civil defence volunteers involved in disaster management available with the revenue districts to gauge the personnel we have at our disposal,” said one of the officials quoted above.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed SDRF is being envisioned as a dedicated emergency response unit capable of handling a wide range of disaster situations, including floods, earthquakes, building collapses, fire incidents, industrial accidents and other emergencies requiring specialised rescue operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed SDRF is being envisioned as a dedicated emergency response unit capable of handling a wide range of disaster situations, including floods, earthquakes, building collapses, fire incidents, industrial accidents and other emergencies requiring specialised rescue operations. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, Delhi largely depends on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Services, police and other agencies during major emergencies. Officials believe that having a dedicated state disaster response force will help reduce response time and improve coordination among various departments during disaster management operations.

Officials said personnel inducted into the force would undergo specialised training in disaster response, search and rescue, medical assistance and emergency management to ensure they are equipped to deal with different types of crises.

The government is working on the organisational structure and operational framework of the force. Officials said the modalities for raising the force, including manpower deployment, recruitment, training and infrastructure requirements, are being worked out.