Delhi's peak power demand reaches 6,194, highest ever in May 1st week: Report
- Discom officials said the previous highest peak power demand in the first of May in the national capital was recorded at 5,808 MW on May 2, 2019.
As a heatwave swept across most parts of north and central India, including Delhi, the peak power demand in the national capital on Monday soared to 6,194 MW - the highest ever for the first week of May.
According to a PTI report that cited officials, the power demand had surpassed the 6,000 MW-mark for the first time in April, and remained the same on several days during the last week of the month as the maximum day temperature rose above 40 degrees Celsius in almost the entire north, northwest and central India.
On Monday, Delhi's peak power demand was recorded at 3.34 pm, touching 6,194 MW, according to the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre. On Sunday, the demand was 6,048 MW.
“The previous highest in the May first week was recorded at 5,808 MW on May 2, 2019,” a discom official said.
Last week, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) relaxed many provisions pertaining to short-term power purchase to enable discoms in the city to obtain the available power without any loss of time. The three discoms in the capital - TPDDL, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited), have anticipated a significant spike in power demand in their regions of supply this summer owing to the brutal heatwave.
Also Read | Heatwave over in most parts of north India, rainfall in Delhi on May 3, says IMD
Last year, TPDDL's demand was 2,106 MW. This year, it may reach up to 2,350 MW. Meanwhile, the demand of BRPL was 3,118 MW last year and 1,656 MW of BYPL, estimated to reach 3,500 MW and 1,800 MW this summer, respectively.
Overall, Delhi's power demand is expected to exceed 8,200 MW during the summers of 2022, the PTI report added.
This comes amid Delhi government's claim that the city is facing coal shortage amid nationwide power crisis. On Friday, Delhi's power minister Satyendar Jain said that if power plants shut down, it will be “problematic (in Delhi)”. The following day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also raised an alarm, saying that the electricity supply in the capital is being managed by his government.
“This problem is faced by the whole country due to coal shortage,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Soon after, the Centre said there was “enough” power supply for Delhi. In a statement, the power ministry said that the distribution companies of Delhi will receive “as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand”.
Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to IMD data.
(With agency inputs)
-
On Akshaya Tritiya glitter in gold, mango sales in Pune
PUNE This Akshaya Tritiya ,which is celebrated on May 3, there is huge demand for both gold jewellery and mangoes as people were not able to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya to the fullest over the last two years due to the pandemic. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for buying new things, especially gold and mangoes.
-
E-bus service started at Sinhagad fort, tourists unhappy with high ticket fares
PUNE The much anticipated e-bus service at Sinhagad fort finally started on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. With the bus service having started from the foothills of Sinhagad fort, private vehicles have now been barred from the hilltop due to traffic congestion issues. For every individual, the administration has decided to charge ₹50 for a one-way bus fare while for children, it is ₹25.
-
‘Over one crore people have benefited from CM Arogya Melas in UP’
Over one crore people have benefited from “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” so far and more than 8.73 lakh golden cards have been distributed at these fairs in the past two years, said a state government press statement on Monday. The “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” are organised every Sunday at all primary health centres (PHCs) across the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the statewide health melas on February 2, 2020 in Chandauli district.
-
Night temperature set to increase in Pune
PUNE The night temperature in the city for the past few days has been consistently warmer than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Monday, the city reported 22.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal. However, the day temperature in the city has seen a dip. Shivajinagar reported day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.2 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon reported 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.
-
State records 92 cases, one death
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0.65%, as 14,060 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 56 fresh infections and zero deaths. As per the usual trend, less cases are reported on Monday due to fewer tests on weekends. The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues. The state also clocked 70 recoveries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics