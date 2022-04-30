Centre assures ‘enough’ power supply to Delhi amid coal shortage

The central government on Saturday has assured “enough” power supply to the national capital amid the coal shortage in the country. Union power minister RK Singh, after reviewing the coal stock position at thermal power plants, directed that the distribution companies of Delhi will get “as much as power as requisitioned by them” according to the demand.

"The minister has directed that the distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand," the ministry of power said in a statement.

This comes as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of coal shortage again on Saturday. Stating that the electricity supply in the national capital is being supplied by the Delhi government itself, the chief minister said that the power outages are being faced due to “coal shortage”.

"The electricity supply in Delhi is being managed by us (Delhi government). This problem is faced by the whole country due to coal shortage," Kejriwal told the media, reported PTI.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha had also hit out at the Centre over the coal shortage in the country. Mentioning that over 16 states - including Punjab - are “seeing only one or two days of remaining coal supply”, he had said that the “Centre has to fulfil its responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) in a statement said that it is keeping a close watch on the coal stocks of the generating stations. "In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply and additional demand, TPDDL has recently concluded an additional tie-up to the extent of 150 MW (megawatt) from May first week to July 31," the statement read.

A severe heatwave, accompanied by a coal shortage, has triggered massive blackouts across India. Delhi has been witnessing a severe heatwave - almost five notches above the season's average - leading to an increase in the power supply. Reportedly, three discoms in Delhi – TPDDL, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) – have anticipated a substantial hike in the power demand in their areas of supply.

The national capital's power demand is expected to cross 8,200 MW this summer, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

