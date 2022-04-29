Delhi: No let-up as searing heat continues,sports complex hottest at 46.4°C
There was no let-up from the searing heat for the second consecutive day on Friday, as “heatwave” to ”severe heatwave” conditions prevailed across the capital city.
While Safdarjung, considered the base for Delhi’s weather, recorded a high of 43.5°C – five degrees above normal and the same as that on Thursday -- it was the Sports Complex in east Delhi (Akshardham) station which was yet again Delhi’s hottest spot, touching a high of 46.4°C, beating its own record high of 46°C on Thursday.
According to the IMD data, the high of 43.5°C at Safdarjung, recorded on both Thursday and Friday, make these the hottest April days since April 18, 2010, when it was 43.7°C. The all-time record for Safdarjung is 45.6°C, recorded on April 29, 1941.
The IMD declares a ”heatwave” if the maximum is 40 degrees or higher and also 4.5 degrees or more above normal. It is a ”severe heatwave” if it is 6.5 degrees or more above normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is the second hottest April that the capital is going through in the last 72 years. The average maximum temperature for the month was 40.2°C, and the only time it was hotter than this was in 2010, when the average maximum for the month of April was 40.4°C, the met officials said.
The normal average maximum for the month of April for Delhi is 36.3°C, and current temperatures are averaging at least four degrees above that, met officials said.
“If records are to be looked at, 2010 has generally been the hottest summer in recent times and the summer so far this year has been comparable to the one of 2010. Data from 1951 onwards shows that this is Delhi’s second hottest April in terms of the average maximum temperature,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.
Forecasts by the IMD show that Delhi is unlikely to get any respite from the ongoing heatwave, with an ”orange alert” in place for Saturday as well. Temperatures are expected to go as high as 44°C at Safdarjung and up to 46°C in other parts.
The IMD issues a ”yellow” alert to alert the general public in case an extreme weather event is likely to occur, however, It is upgraded to orange if preventive action is required from the public.
On Friday, the IMD asked people to be prepared and avoid unnecessary outings in the severe heatwave conditions. Delhi had an orange alert in place for Friday as well.
Data from Delhi’s 11 weather stations showed that all locations in the capital, except one, recorded a maximum temperature of 43°C or higher. The outlier was Mayur Vihar station, which recorded a maximum of 42.8°C.
After the Sports Complex station, the next hottest places were Pitampura, Mungeshpur and Najafgarh, which recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9°C, followed by the Ridge station, which saw a high of 45.7°C. The normal maximum at the Ridge for this time of the year is 38.7°C.
“Delhi is expected to see similar highs of 44 to 46°C on both Saturday and Sunday, but towards Sunday night, there may be some thundery development, with a fresh western disturbance likely to bring dust storm and gusty winds to Delhi by Monday. A second WD is expected by around May 4-5, with rain expected on May 4; that could bring down temperatures to around 40 degrees by May 5,” Jenamani said.
Delhi had seen a similarly hot March, ending with an average maximum of 33.1 degrees Celsius, making it the fourth hottest since 1951, behind only 2021 (33.1°C), 2004 (33.4°C) and 1953 (34.4°C).
Man held for molesting girl in Lucknow metro lift
The police on Friday arrested the man involved in molesting a Class 10 girl, in a Lucknow metro lift, two days ago, senior police officials said. They said the girl's parents had lodged an FIR against an unidentified man with Alambagh police station in this connection on Wednesday. Another police official said the incident took place when the girl was returning from school in Hussainganj through the metro on Wednesday.
Raj gets nod for Aurandgabad, Uddhav to hold counter-rally at same venue
Mumbai While Maharashtra Narvirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray finally got permission to hold the rally at Aurangabad on May 1, his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that he will hold a counter-rally, 'Uttar rally', at the same venue. In the permission, Aurangabad police mandated that Raj Thackeray should avoid religious, casteist and regional references. On Friday, the Republican Youth Morcha rushed to the court seeking to stop the rally.
State’s 1st ‘Child-friendly room’ started at Pune railway station
In a bid to give a helping hand to and counsel 'runaway' or missing children, a special 'child-friendly room/counselling room' has been started at the Pune railway station. This room was inaugurated on Friday by the Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma. The initiative was taken by the Central Railway along with the women and child development department, Pune, and Hope for the Children Foundation.
Trillion dollar economy: Uttar Pradesh govt extends deadline for bids again, addresses queries
The Uttar Pradesh government has yet again extended the deadline for the submission of e-bids for the Request for Proposal for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years (2022-2027). The e-bids may now be submitted up to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. The revised documents will be uploaded soon.
Pune district reports 29 new Covid cases, one death
The district on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported in Pune rural. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,409 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,519 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.
