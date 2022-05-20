Delhi’s power demand crosses 7,000 MW mark, at year’s peak
New Delhi: The scorching heat pushed Delhi’s peak power demand to 7,070 megawatts (MW) on Thursday, the year’s highest so far and a record for May, largely due to an increase in the usage of cooling appliances in view of the higher-than-normal daily temperatures, power discom officials said.
The previous high for the month was 6,780MW, on May 13 this year. This is the fifteenth time in the 20 days of May that the national capital’s peak power demand has crossed the 6,000MW-mark, officials said. The peak demand on Friday evening was recorded at 6,943MW, which is also likely to shoot past 7,000MW around midnight.
This was to be expected as the mercury shot up across the Capital on Thursday after a three-day spell of relatively cooler weather, with parts of Delhi touching the 46-degree mark, according to the India Meteorological Department. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius – three degrees above normal-- as both Mungeshpur and Najafgarh recorded highs of 46.3 degrees Celsius, making them the hottest locations across the city, followed by Pitampura at 45.8 degrees Celsius.
To be sure, Delhi has been setting new peak power demand records since 2018, when it first breached the 7,000MW-mark. This year, power utilities have projected the peak demand to breach 8,000MW. So far, Delhi’s all-time highest peak demand was on July 2, 2019, when it touched 7,409 MW.
On July 2, 2021, the city’s peak power demand was clocked at 7,323MW, data showed.
“This is the fourth year in Delhi’s history when the peak power demand has breached the 7,000MW,” said a discom official on Friday.
A BSES spokesperson said the discom successfully met the peak power demand on Thursday. “The strength of the network is critical to ensure reliable power supply. BSES discoms have ramped up the network capacity by deploying both conventional and innovative solutions,” he said.
The discom has taken various measures, including preventive maintenance, online load monitoring, teams for monitoring complaints, deployment of mobile transformers, quick response teams, to ensure uninterrupted power supply, he added.
According to discom officials, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by 10% since May 1 and over 58% since April 1 this year.
Delhi’s peak power demand in May had not crossed the 6,000MW-mark in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed the 6,000MW-mark only thrice — May 29 (6,020MW), May 30 (6,240MW) and May 31 (6,461MW). With early onset of summer this year, in April, the peak power demand was higher the previous month and was 100% more than the demand seen in April in 2021, 2020 and 2019, discom officials said.
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
Delhi: 20 shops gutted in fire at Jhandewalan, none dead
New Delhi: At least 20 shops, offices and godowns and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle and toys market near Videocon Tower in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the market to douse the flames, officials said, adding the firefighting operation continued for three-and-a-half hours, while the cooling operation continued till late in the evening.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s surprise trip to Delhi sparks buzz
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai flew down to Delhi on Friday after a last-minute change in his schedule, sparking buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was close to firming up the outline of a much-rumoured cabinet expansion and the names for the party candidates for the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha. This is the chief minister's second visit to Delhi in 10 days.
Tax share due in April not released yet, say Delhi civic bodies
The East and North Delhi municipal corporations are struggling to clear salary dues for five and three months respectively even as a unified civic body will come into being from May 22. In the amended Act, the term 'government' has been replaced by the 'central government', undoing the 2012 amendment which had done the opposite. The Parliament passed the DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022 in April.
India not a civic nation, but a civilisation state: JNU V-C
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday said that India was a “civilisation state” and should not be reduced to a civic nation bound by the Constitution. Referring to historian EH Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”, Pandit said that universities in independent India had overturned the dictum. Pandit said that Indians were made to imagine history with self-loathing, self-hatred, and a land of the conquered and defeated.
