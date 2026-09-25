Delhi’s rooftop solar portal draws 26k applications

New Delhi: More than 26,000 applications have been received on the Delhi government’s rooftop solar portal since it was launched on Monday, with officials describing the response as encouraging.

Residents can apply under the PM Surya Ghar scheme (Photo for representation)

The “Delhi PM Surya Ghar” portal enables residents to register for rooftop solar installations and access information on subsidies, authorised vendors and related services. Registrations are being processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

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“Till Thursday, 26,077 applications had been received. The scheme is available for the first 220,000 customers who apply on the portal,” said an official, adding that the decision of extending the scheme will be taken later.

Residents can apply under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and also access options available under Delhi’s solar policy through the same portal.

Domestic consumers using up to 400 units of electricity a month are eligible for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW without any upfront payment. The Centre provides a subsidy of up to ₹78,000, while the Delhi government provides an equal amount, taking the combined subsidy to ₹1.56 lakh.

The scheme also covers common areas and open spaces in group housing societies. The subsidy for such installations has been increased from ₹2,000 per kW to ₹11,000 per kW.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the government is encouraging smaller systems of up to 2 kW to cover households with limited rooftop space, with a target of 50% consumers opting for smaller systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the government is encouraging smaller systems of up to 2 kW to cover households with limited rooftop space, with a target of 50% consumers opting for smaller systems. {{/usCountry}}

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The portal also provides information on grievance redressal and the registration process.

The government said 10,073 solar systems have so far been installed in Delhi, with most of the systems installed on government buildings. It now aims to significantly scale up rooftop installations and add 500 MW of capacity by March 2027.