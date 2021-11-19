Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station adjudged the best in the country

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday adjudged Sadar Bazar police station in the Capital as the best police station across the country this year, according to police officers aware of the development.

Two other police stations -- Gangapur in Odisha and Bhattu Kalan in Haryana -- were ranked second and third on the list.

The ranking of police stations across the country is an annual exercise by the MHA, with the stations judged on the basis of parameters like crime rate, investigation and disposal of cases, infrastructure, and delivery of public service, among other features. About 20% of the total points are also based on feedback about the police station from citizens, police officers aware of the marking system said.

Built in 1861, the Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi is one of the oldest police stations in Delhi. According to the police records, the first FIR at the station, for the theft of oil worth ₹7, was registered on December 31, 1861, when Delhi had only five stations – Sabzi Mandi, Mehrauli, Kotwali, Mundka and Sadar Bazar. There are around 200 police stations today.

The station house officer of Sadar Bazar, Kirori Lal Yadav, said while policing is a stressful job, they have put in measures to ensure that is not the case for police personnel of this station.

Apart from focusing on preventing crime, filing charge sheets before courts quickly, ensuring no pendency of cases and meeting each complainant who visits the station, the station also has an in-house badminton court and a games room for police personnel to relax after a tiring day at work. The crime data for the police station this year was not immediately available.

“An inspection of the police station was conducted in October. We were told that the locals of the area were completely satisfied with the kind of policing we have been doing. Since our jobs are really stressful -- both physically and emotionally -- we ensure that the time we spend at the police station should not be something we don’t look forward to. We will work harder now to ensure we live up to the expectations this award brings,” said Yadav.

On November 9, the MHA, in a letter to Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, informed that Sadar Bazar has been chosen as one of the top three police stations across the country. In the letter, the MHA informed that the SHO of the three stations would have to be present at the Lucknow police headquarters on November 19 to receive the award from Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Wednesday night, MHA told Delhi Police that Sadar Bazar had won the top place among all police stations.

Meanwhile, residents and traders of Sadar Bazar said they were thrilled to hear about the news on social media. Sadar Bazar in north Delhi is one of the largest whole sale markets in north Delhi.

Ajay Khanna, a trader in the market, said, “During Covid, when there were tens of thousands of people in the market, police were on the spot to ensure social distancing. The local police personnel made regular visits to our shops to ensure that everyone there was wearing a mask. What else can a trader like me expect? All we want to do is to be able to do our job without interference.”

The north district’s deputy commissioner of police, Sagar Singh Kalsi credited the success to all police personnel, who have served in the district and the station.

“They deserve the credit for making our police station worth even contesting in the competition, let alone winning it. It is an effort of the officers who held office before me. And not just the police personnel, the public here is very motivated and contributes a lot to policing in the area. Be it a fire situation or managing the traffic, it is the people of this area who take things in hand to help the police manage the situation better,” Kalsi said.

